Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman names his Championship Team of the Season

Sky Sports pundit Don Goodman has named his Championship Team of the Season so far as reported by Sky Sports.

There have been plenty of standout performers in the Championship this campaign and although Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion players are present, Goodman has also opted for several stars of other clubs.

Goodman has selected Semi Ajayi and Ben White in central defence in what seems to be the most obvious choice for most with both having performed impressively for their respective sides.

Romaine Sawyers of West Brom and Kalvin Phillips of Leeds once again make up the central midfield partnership. However, in forward areas, Goodman has also chosen players from those sides in the play-off positions.

Goodman said: “Goalkeeper was tough but I had to go for Brice Samba. He was not even in the team at the start of the season and deserves enormous credit for forcing his way in.”

“In defence, Nottingham Forest’s Matty Cash has evolved as a player since switching to right-back. I have also gone for Fulham’s Joe Bryan at left-back. The two centre-backs will be Ben White, for his work on the ball and his passing and Semi Ajayi who brings a vital amount of athleticism to West Brom.”

“Kalvin Phillips has a fantastic range of passing and his reading of the game is fantastic. Lewis Travis has been exceptional for Blackburn, but I have to go for Romaine Sawyers to join Phillips in midfield. I liken him to an orchestra conductor for West Brom, he is always available for a pass,” Goodman continued.

“I have gone for Bryan Mbeumo and Ollie Watkins on either wing. I know Watkins plays through the middle now, but I have had to fit him in. I have selected Matheus Pereira to complete my attacking midfield. His six assists and 12 goals are an incredible return.”

“Scoring 23 goals in 34 games speaks for itself for Aleksandar Mitrovic. You look at West Brom and they have players chipping in from everywhere, but Fulham do not have that. That is why he is also my Player of the Season.”