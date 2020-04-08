Sunderland winger Watmore admits Black Cats are in the dark over contract situation

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore has said that the club’s out of contract players – himself included – remain in the dark over their immediate future.

Clubs and players have been hit with a big contract dilemma amid the indefinite suspension of the football season. FIFA are trying to resolve the situation, with players’ contracts set to expire at the end of June, way before the season is expected to be completed.

Sunderland are one of the many clubs to be thrown into contract uncertainty amid the pandemic. Among the club’s out of contract players is winger Duncan Watmore. Much of his time at Sunderland has been hampered by injuries and this season, he has mainly been used as a substitute.

Now, the winger has spoken to the Sunderland echo about his future and the current contract situation at the Stadium of Light. He said:

“In terms of the contract, I think it is an interesting situation. I think about half the Sunderland squad are out of contract on June 30 so I don’t know how that’s going to get resolved. I think it might just be a case of FIFA just bumping them along for a couple of months to complete the season, and if that’s what happens then I’m sure it’ll work well for everyone.

“But there’s so much uncertainty around the whole world at the moment that you can’t really be making predictions or planning for things – you’ve just got to deal with it on a day-by-day basis I suppose.”