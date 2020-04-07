Leeds United and West Brom back to promotion uncertainty after stark FA update

For Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion fans, promotion is everything. Although you can say that about any club’s aspirations, it matters more to Leeds and West Brom right at this moment. They sit top and 2nd respectively in the Sky Bet Championship; the Premier League is within tantalising reach. Yesterday reports came through that FIFA were due to announce leagues to run indefinitely. The certainty that came from that has been decimated by a report today from FA chief Greg Clarke.

Yesterday, in a co-written article by Simon Hughes, Laurie Whitwell and Adam Crafton, The Athletic intimated that the right to win promotion was back on the cards. This was something that would bring joyous relief to Whites and Baggies fans who feared that current seasons would be folded in on themselves like has happened below National League level.

Then, though, Hughes et al stated that “FIFA is to confirm an indefinite extension to the 2019-20 season across the globe, allowing each country’s football authority to determine when campaigns can finish.” It was a statement that brought a degree of certainty to proceedings, that Leeds United and West Brom would either succeed or fail on their terms.

Those deep breaths inhaled yesterday, fading to a more shallow breath on their exhaling, will have become ragged again with FA chief Clarke statement and one snippet of it in particular. In a way, it echoes back to that ‘each country’s football authority’ segment in the above comment from The Athletic’s article.

Clarke has reiterated that the FA remains “committed to finishing” the currently suspended season but warns that “we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the Government directs as the pandemic unfolds.”

That excerpt, admittedly from a longer statement brings FA despair where there was previously FIFA hope. Where world football’s governing body FIFA had brought a degree of certainty to fans of Leeds United and West Brom, English football’s governing body the FA have taken it away. It’s the football equivalent of Paul being robbed after Peter has paid him.

The stark nature of the phrase “we may not be able to finish the season” will act as a dagger for Whites and Baggies fans who just want their sides to have the fairest chance possible of promotion to the Premier League and the glory and riches that then brings.