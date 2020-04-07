Five Grimsby Town players who are out of contract in June

Grimsby Town have numerous first-team players who are out of contract this summer. Here are five-

Harry Davis- The centre-back joined the League Two side in June 2018 and has since added more depth and experience into their ranks. He has been a regular since Ian Holloway’s arrival as manager at Blundell Park.

Elliot Grandin- Holloway swooped to sign the 32 year old midfielder during the January transfer window having managed him in the Premier League for Blackpool. The Frenchman has showed glimpses of quality since his move and could be handed an extension this summer.

Jake Hessenthaler- The former Gillingham midfielder has been a key player for Grimsby over the past two seasons. He has been affected by injury of late but his performances prior to that should warrant a new deal unless other clubs come sniffing around for him.

Jordan Cook- He, like Davis and Hessenthaler, joined the club two years ago but will have to be patient about his future. The forward made three top flight appearances for Sunderland as a youngster before going onto have spells in the Football League at Walsall and Luton Town.

Ahkeem Rose- The Mariners have a big decision to make on the young striker’s future. They signed him in December 2016 and he hasn’t quite managed to nail down a regular spot in their first-team. He was loaned out to non-league side Boston United last season for more experience. Now 21, Rose’s career at Grimsby hangs in the balance.