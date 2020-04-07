Five Oldham Athletic players who are out of contract in June

Oldham Athletic have some decisions to make on players who are out of contract in June. Here are five-

David Wheater- The former Premier League defender joined the Latics on a free transfer last summer and penned a one-year deal. He has racked up over 400 appearances in his career to date and has also been called up for England in the past after impressing at Middlesbrough.

Chris McCann- The experienced Irishman moved back to England with Oldham after spells in America at Atlanta United and DC United. The former Burnley and Wigan Athletic man signed a new contract with the League Two side in January until the end of this season and do they hold an option to extend it should they wish to.

Zak Mills- He faces an uncertain future with Dino Maamria’s side with his deal coming to an end in two months’ time. The defender only joined the North-West outfit in June after leaving fellow fourth tier side Morecambe.

Mohamed Maouche- The Frenchman moved to Oldham from Tours in September 2017 and signed an extension last year. He has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with four goals and four assists.

Christopher Missilou- The Congo international midfielder has been a regular for the Latics over the past two campaigns in League Two. Prior to his move to Lancashire, he had played for Stade Brestois, FC Mountceau Bourgogne, L’Entente SSG and Le Puy Foot in France.