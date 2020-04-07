Chelsea plotting swoop for Derby County midfielder Max Bird

Chelsea are plotting a summer swoop for Derby County midfielder Max Bird as reported by Football Insider.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was manager of the Rams last season and is aware of the potential of the youngsters at Pride Park and he is thought to be interested in bringing Bird to the Blues.

19-year-old Bird was handed his league debut by Lampard in the last campaign with him having been surprised at the quality of his performances in training and is now thought to be ready to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

Bird has made 27 appearances at Derby despite his tender years and manager Phillip Cocu will surely be eager to retain one of his star youngsters.

Bird is a central midfielder who marshals the defence and has made this position his own at Derby and has had real faith shown in him by Cocu.

He was a regular scorer and provided plenty of assists for the Derby youth team, but his role has been more defensive for the first team with Cocu converting the teenager into a player who is efficient in the anchorman role.

Lampard and Morris have a good relationship having worked together last season in which now Chelsea boss took Derby to the play-off final where they eventually fell to Aston Villa.

Chelsea have been well known for giving chances to their youngsters due to their transfer ban, which has now been uplifted, and with Bird knowing Lampard on a personal basis it is not out of the question that he could look to make the move to London.