FA issue new update which will be of interest to Leeds United and West Brom

The Football Association have offered a new update which will be of interest to Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

The FA have confirmed that they are ‘committed’ to completing the current 2019/20 season although if the situation doesn’t improve they will have to look at an alternative course of action.

Chairman Greg Clarke has stated that it is in the best interests of football both competitively and financially that the season be concluded but hasn’t ruled out declaring the season null and void in these extreme circumstances.

Many clubs have been severely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic with finances being a real cause of concern and should the remaining fixtures not be played this would affect promotion, relegation and European qualifications.

Clarke has said that everyone would prefer for the season to be resumed but stressed that the health and wellbeing of players, staff and supporters has to be of paramount importance ahead of football.

“Returning to the issue of uncertainty, no one knows how long the lock down will last and what social distancing measures will endure even when the daily rate of infection is much reduced,” Clarke told the FA Council.

“We are committed to finishing the professional football season as this resolves the issues of promotion and relegation together with title winners on merit. However, we may not be able to finish the season as football is not our priority, human life is, and we will do as the government directs as the pandemic unfolds.”

“We face the danger of losing clubs and leagues as finances collapse. Many communities could lose the clubs at their heart with little chance of resurrection.”

“We must have a plan to ensure that English football is not decimated should this season be lost and next season blighted. Time is pressing as football burns through its cash reserves with no sign yet of a resumption of the game. Pointing fingers serves no purpose.”