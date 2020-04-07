Former QPR favourite Adel Taarabt looks back fondly on R’s stint

Speaking to a Benfica supporter on the club’s official Twitter, former Queens Park Rangers star Adel Taarabt has looked back fondly on his 2010/11 Championship campaign with the club.

This season, Moroccan midfielder Adel Taarabt has been brought in from the dark and into Bruno Lage’s Benfica side. Having previously made only seven appearances for the club since signing from QPR in 2015, Taarabt has played 33 times across all competitions this season.

Taarabt has enjoyed a revival under Lage, featuring in a slightly deeper role than usual. The 30-year-old has been used as a central midfielder this season, rather in the number 10 role he is most familiar with. And, the transition into a deeper role has been a successful one.

While Taarabt’s tally of one goal and three assists across all competitions is nowhere near the heights reached during his most successful season with QPR, the Moroccan has said he believes this season has been one of his most successful to date. Speaking to A Bola, he said:

“On a personal level, I hope to achieve many things. Now I feel like I’m at the top of my career. I feel good on my way, I feel strong and fit. So I will try to achieve as much as I can.”

Taarabt took the opportunity to look back at what he believes was one of his best seasons as a player. He reflected on the 2010/11 Championship-winning campaign with QPR, scoring 19 goals and laying on 21 assists in 44 appearances under Neil Warnock.

“This season, at Benfica, things are going well, but I had another one when I was at Queens Park Rangers, which was fantastic. I scored 19 goals and made 21 assists… but this season at Benfica is by far one of the best I’ve had too, but I think I can still do better.”