Matheus Pereira? Jake Livermore? No. West Brom’s most influential player may actually surprise you

West Bromwich Albion have enjoyed a largely successful season and there have been a number of standout performers but their most influential player as reported by The Athletic may actually surprise you.

Although the suspension of the season was certainly not wanted, it does give West Brom a chance to welcome back their most important player this season in the shape of Grady Diangana.

The on-loan West Ham winger was in fantastic form before injury derailed his season and the statistics back up his importance to the team.

Captain Jake Livermore and playmaker Matheus Pereira have both grabbed the headlines for their dazzling displays this campaign and are bound to be vying for the player of the season awards but it is Diangana whose impact has been the most valuable.

Diangana has featured in 21 games for West Brom and has helped them amass an average of 2.1 points per match. In the 16 games where he hasn’t featured, that average drops to 1.6.

The winger has started 17 games and that average rises to 2.2 points per game compared to 1.7 points when he has not made the initial starting XI.

The 21-year-old has clearly been a real miss when he has been absent and when he was missing throughout Christmas this was when Albion suffered their mid-season dip in form, a coincidence or perhaps they lacked the energy and trickery of the winger?

Of course, statistics only make up half of the story with a similar one seemingly showing that West Brom fare better without striker Hal Robson-Kanu than with him which any West Brom fan will realise is not truly the case with the forward being instrumental this season.

However, statistics or not, Albion would clearly love to acquire Diangana on a permanent basis in the summer but whether or not this is possible remains to be seen.