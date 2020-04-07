Leeds United should look at free transfer swoop for Bournemouth star Ryan Fraser says Danny Mills

Speaking to Football Insider, former England international defender Danny Mills has said that Leeds United should look at a summer move for Bournemouth’s out of contract winger Ryan Fraser if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Should Leeds United succeed in their efforts to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League, the Whites will be looking to reinforce their squad with some new faces ahead of the start of the campaign. And, former Leeds defender Danny Mills has now moved to urge the club to make an ambitious swoop for Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser.

Fraser is out of contract at the end of this season and it awaits to be seen if he puts pen to paper on a new deal with Bournemouth or if he will look to settle down somewhere new.

A report from talkSPORT recently claimed that Arsenal and Liverpool are among the sides considering a free transfer swoop for the Scot this summer, but Mills believes Leeds United should also look into the possibility of signing Fraser on the cheap if they win promotion to the Premier League this season. Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said:

“Leeds should be looking at him. Any player who Premier League experience who is available on a free transfer they should be looking at. He will have other options though, without a doubt.

“Fraser is a player of quality but sometimes free transfers’ wages can get a little bit out of hand. The wages could get silly and Leeds would have to make sure it wouldn’t knock everybody else out of kilter. Free transfers often seem great but it depends on what the wages are. I hope he makes the best move, in terms of football, for himself.”

Fraser has been with Bournemouth since signing from Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen in January 2013. Excluding a season-long loan stint with Ipswich Town in the 2015/16 season, Fraser has been in and around the club’s first-team picture since signing, notching up 208 appearances for the club, scoring 24 goals and laying on 33 assists in the process.

His best season to date with the club was last season, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions. Fraser has struggled to make a similar impact this season, scoring once and providing four assists in 32 appearances, with Bournemouth sitting in 18th place as it stands.

It will be interesting to see how Fraser’s situation pans out this summer, with his deal at Bournemouth expiring at the end of the season and clubs reported to be taking an interest in his services.