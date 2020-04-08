Five Tranmere Rovers players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

Tranmere (32 pts) are right in it when it comes to relegation from League One what with them occupying the last spot in the drop zone. However, with the teams below them in Southend (19 pts) and Bolton (14 pts) having such low totals, in the words of the Yazz and the Plastic Population song, ‘The only way is up’ in that they just need to worry about chasing down AFC Wimbledon (35 pts). At least that gives them some certainty but there is uncertainty elsewhere; here are five Tranmere players out of contract come to the end of June.

Darren Potter (central midfield): 35-year-old Potter started his football journey on Merseyside with Everton before leaving their Under-18s for Blackburn’s youth set-up in 2001. He was there two years before a move to Liverpool and subsequent moves to the likes of Wolves and Sheffield Wednesday. He signed for Rovers on a free transfer from Rotherham last July and has made 12 appearances so far this season that have yielded one assist.

Calum Woods (right-back): Liverpool-born Woods joined Tranmere from Bradford City at the start of last summer’s transfer window on a free transfer. Since leaving Liverpool’s Under-18s, Woods has also played for Dunfermline, Huddersfield and Preston ahead of the Bradford move to Rovers. Since signing for the Prenton Park outfit, Woods has featured in 13 League One games this season where he has provided two assists.

David Perkins (defensive midfield): 37-year-old Perkins was snapped up by the Mickey Mellon-led outfit in early January 2019 and has made 52 appearances (two goals/two assists) for Tranmere since joining from Rochdale. This season he has featured 27 times in League One without scoring or providing any assists.

Neil Danns (central midfield): Danns has been at the club since Tranmere picked the 37-year-old up from the free-agent market in mid-September last year after the demise of Bury. Since signing for Rovers, the much-travelled Dann has gone on to make 18 appearances this season in League One with five more coming in the FA Cup and Leasing.com Trophy.

Ollie Banks (central midfield): Banks signed on at Prenton Park at the opening of the summer 2018 transfer window, joining the Merseyside outfit on a free transfer from Oldham Athletic. Since joining the Prenton Park outfit, he has gone on to make a total of 59 appearances for the club, scoring nine goals and providing 12 assists. Three of those nine goals have come this season in the 11 League One appearances that he has made along with one assist. He’s not featured since a 19-minute run-out in the 2-1 home loss to Ipswich in mid-January.