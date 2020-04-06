Five most potent League One attacking partnerships – goals galore

Defences might keep scores low and opposition at bay but you aren’t going to get very far if you don’t have players who can do the business at the other end of the pitch and make the opposition’s net bulge.

There are many potent attacking partnerships in the Sky Bet League One. Here are the top five of those pairings of goals plus the assists that they bring with them.

Peterborough: Ivan Toney (24 goals/six assists) and Mo Eisa (14 goals/one assist) – 38 goals

24-year-old Toney, signed by the Posh from Newcastle United in early August 2018, continues that tradition that Darragh McAnthony’s club has of breeding attacking talent. This season the lethal youngster has hit 24 goals in 32 games for the London Road side. He’s been ably assisted this season by Mo Eisa, the Sudanese striker scoring 14 times after his move from Bristol City.

Oxford United: Matty Taylor (13 goals /two assists) and James Henry (12 goals/nine assists) – 25 goals

30-year-old Taylor is currently on loan at Oxford from Championship side Bristol City and he’s repaid the Us with 13 goals in 26 games. Alongside him, Taylor has fellow 30-year-old James Henry who signed for Oxford from Wolves in mid-July 2017. This season he’s helped fire Oxford to 3rd in the table with 12 goals in 30 appearances for the Kassam Stadium outfit.

Fleetwood Town: Paddy Madden (15 goals/three assists) and Ched Evans (nine goals/four assists) – 24 goals

30-year-old Madden has been at Fleetwood since early January after a £150,000 move from Scunthorpe. This season he has 15 goals from 35 games for the Trawlermen. He’s been assisted by the talented former Wales international Ched Evans who finally joined Fleetwood Town after loan spells spanning the 2018/19 campaign. He’s scored nine times in 28 games this season.

Rotherham United: Freddie Lapado (14 goals/one assist) and Matt Crooks (nine goals/four assists) – 23 goals

Romford-born Ladapo came through the youth ranks at Colchester and has had a journeyman career before Rotherham paid £500,000 for him last July to bring him from Plymouth. He’s repaid their faith with 14 goals across 31 games. He’s been assisted in this most by defensive midfielder Matt Crooks who has scored nine times in 33 games for the Millers who sit 2nd in the table.

Ipswich Town: James Norwood (11 goals/three assists) and Kayden Jackson (11 goals/seven assists) – 22 goals

Norwood joined Ipswich at the start of last summer’s transfer window on a free transfer from Tranmere Rovers. This season he’s hit the back of the net 11 times across 28 games for the Suffolk side. He’s been aided by Bradford-born Jackson who has also scored 11 times for the Tractor Boys across his 32 appearances this season.