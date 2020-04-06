The 72
Championship

Derby County latest Championship club to 'furlough' non-playing staff

General view of the Pride Park stadium during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Derby County and Nottingham Forest at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 17 December 2018.

Derby County are the latest Championship club to ‘furlough’ their non-playing staff amid the growing financial anxiety due to the Coronavirus pandemic as reported by The Telegraph.

Derby have taken this stance to ensure there are no redundancies and therefore 120 of non-playing staff will be paid 80% as part of the Government scheme to assist companies to maintain job retention.

The East Midlands club will not pay the remaining 20% meaning the staff will effectively be taking a pay cut throughout the rest of the suspension.

However, Derby are expected to announce a major initiative to support the local community and the staff which is being backed by manager Phillip Cocu and the first-team players.

There are also discussions with the players regarding taking financial wage reductions whilst the season has been placed on hold temporarily.

Cardiff City, Swansea City, Millwall and Luton Town have also furloughed the majority of their non-playing staff during these tough times and Derby are now following suit.

Wayne Rooney of Derby has recently criticised Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock for claiming that footballers ‘could be doing more’ in terms of offering financial help for the NHS and other members of the Health Care Service.

Derby are currently 12th in the Championship and are still in the mix for a play-off place when the season resumes and will be hoping they can still be contenders for promotion.

