Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa makes claim to hierarchy ahead of football resumption

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa has made a claim to the hierarchy ahead of the resumption of the football and stated he will need four weeks of training before the season restarts as reported by Football Insider.

The players have been training at home for the last three weeks due to the Coronavirus pandemic and taking part in their own fitness regimes.

There have so far been rumours aplenty of when the season may restart with latest news being that it could be by mid-June.

Should this indeed be the case then Bielsa has made it clear that he would need the players to begin training back at the training ground by around mid-May or perhaps even earlier to ensure they are fully fit and raring to go ahead of the resumption.

Football had been suspended until April 30 but this has now been amended to indefinitely following the seriousness of Covid-19 and the effects it has had around the world.

The Leeds United staff have been in constant discussions with the players regarding their fitness and training programmes in order to keep in shape during the lockdown.

Bielsa is in daily contact with his backroom staff and all of the fitness team to ensure his demands are being met.

The Argentine boss is renowned for having strict fitness regimes and is adamant that his players will not be able to go from individual training to Championship matches immediately and will require extensive fitness training before that is possible.