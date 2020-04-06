Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal in three-way tussle for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins

Chelsea are believed to be leading the race ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins according to The Sun.

The 18-year-old is considered to be one of the most talented youngsters outside the Premier League and is attracting interest from the top flight elite ahead of the summer transfer market opening.

He is still short of senior level experience with only 12 appearances of the Potters this season but at just 18-years-old he has plenty of potential development ahead of him.

German side Werder Bremen are also said to have enquired about the youngster ahead of a potential move in the near future.

Collins signed a new five-year deal with Stoke in July 2019 which will keep him at the club until 2024 meaning the Potters are not likely to sell one of their prized assets on the cheap and will demand a sizeable fee.

Manchester United and Arsenal are tracking the youngster but it is believed Chelsea are ahead of them in the race to sign him.

Despite his tender years he is already 6ft 5in and has a real physical presence which will be seen as an advantage to potential suitors who are interesting in bringing him to the club.

Collins also has experience at international level with him having made 19 appearances for the the under 17’s side as well as having played for the under 19’s and under 21’s.

Manchester United and Arsenal in particular haven’t been convincing in the defensive department and the acquisition of an up and coming player like Collins will certainly be od interest to them.