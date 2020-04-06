Five Swansea City players who are out of contract in June

Swansea City have some first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are five-

Mike van der Hoorn- The Dutchman penned a one-year deal last summer that is edging towards its expiration. He has been with the Welsh side for the past four seasons but faces an uncertain future at the moment.

Kyle Naughton- He is in his sixth campaign at the Liberty Stadium but may be leaving on a free transfer in a couple of months’ time. The former Sheffield United, Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City full-back has played over 150 games for Swansea.

Nathan Dyer- The experienced winger has been on the books of the Swans since 2009. He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers in 2011 and helped them stay in the top flight for seven years.

Wayne Routledge- The 35 year old’s time at Swansea may also be coming to the end of the road. The former Newcastle United and QPR winger has been with the second tier side since 2011 and has played over 250 games, chipping in with 30 goals along the way.

Erwin Mulder- He joined the Swans in 2017 from Dutch side Heerenveen and has mainly been used as a back-up ‘keeper. Steve Cooper’s side are likely to continue to cut costs this summer which could mean high-earners from the top flight days will move onto pastures new. On-loan Newcastle United stopper Freddie Woodman has been their first choice this season with Mulder used as a substitute.