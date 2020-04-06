Five Reading players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, Reading have a few decisions to make on players whose current deals expire in June-

Chris Gunter- His eight year stay at the Madejski Stadium may be coming to an end this summer. The Wales international joined the club in the Premier League in 2012 from Nottingham Forest for £2.5 million and has since played over 300 games.

Tyler Blackett- The defender is in his fourth year with the Royals having signed from Manchester United in 2016 under Jaap Stam. He had previously played 12 times for United’s first-team as well as having loan spells away at Blackpool, Birmingham City and Celtic.

Garath McCleary- He joined Reading at the same time as Gunter from Forest and has since played 245 games, scoring 27 goals. Now 32, Mark Bowen’s side have to weigh up whether it is worth offering him an extension.

Jordan Obita- Injuries have reduced his game time over the past few seasons after being once tipped for a big future. The Royals may offer him a fresh deal but the left-back will have to be patient before awaiting his future. He is a product of their academy and joined them at the age of seven.

Charlie Adam- The former Blackpool, Liverpool and Stoke City midfielder has injected some experience and depth into Reading’s squad this season. His one-year deal is coming to an end in two months’ time. Will the Championship side offer him a new contract at the age of 34?