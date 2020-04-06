Sunderland starlet Kimpioka undecided on future – currently training with Swedish side IK Sirius

Speaking to Swedish news outlet Fotbollskanalen, Sunderland youngster Benji Kimpioka has said he remains undecided on his future with the Black Cats.

Amid the indefinite suspension of the football season, Sunderland’s young striker Benji Kimpioka has returned to his homeland Sweden.

Kimpioka – who is training with former side IK Sirius to maintain his fitness during the suspension of the football season – has now spoken about his contract situation with the Black Cats. The young striker was offered a new deal by the club only for Kimpioka to turn down the deal.

Now, Kimpioka has spoken to Swedish media outlet Fotbollskanalen about his deal at Sunderland, confirming that he turned down a four-year deal and he remains undecided on his future at the club. He said:

“Sunderland offered me a new contract last summer, a four-year contract. I do not feel any stress, I am a Sunderland player and focus only on Sunderland. But we will see what happens this summer.

“It’s been a little back and forth [this season], and especially with the contract part. Since I have not signed maybe the club thinks that I do not focus on them. For my own part, I’ve had to think a lot, like when they gave me the contract proposal. It was hard for me to focus.

"It's been a little back and forth [this season], and especially with the contract part. Since I have not signed maybe the club thinks that I do not focus on them. For my own part, I've had to think a lot, like when they gave me the contract proposal. It was hard for me to focus.

"It has been an up and down period for me mentally with contracts and various club interests. It's about focusing on the football and trying to get your feet talking. I am not complaining, I am very grateful for my season." In total, Kimpioka has made 14 appearances for the club's senior side since making his debut in the 2018/19 campaign, In the process, the 20-year-old has netted three goals and laid on one assist. With his current deal at the Stadium of Light set to expire this summer, it will be interesting to see how Kimpioka's situation pans out over the course of the next few months.