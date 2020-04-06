Piers Morgan praises West Brom for ‘brilliant gesture’ in Good Morning Britain rant

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has today praised West Bromwich Albion for their approach to the Coronavirus pandemic and insisting they won’t place staff on ‘furlough’ as reported by the Birmingham Mail.

The chief executive Mark Jenkins has taken a 100% pay cut in his salary due to the crisis and claimed that staff within the club have also offered to take considerable pay cuts as many clubs look to make adjustments due to Covid-19.

However, despite West Brom’s actions towards pay cuts there have been other clubs most notably in the Premier League taking a different course of action.

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in particular have taken advantage of the Government scheme to pay 80% of staff’s wages and league leaders Liverpool have decided to furlough non-playing staff.

Piers Morgan criticised their actions on Good Morning Britain and said: “It is disgusting what is going on at Liverpool and Tottenham and Newcastle and some others.”

“On the other side it’s brilliant what is happening at clubs like West Brom who don’t have anything like that kind of money, don’t have billionaire owners and are doing the right thing.”

“The fans can drive this because fans are sitting at home watching this and going ‘really?’ American billionaires making the British taxpayer pay the staffing costs at a club like Liverpool?”

Morgan has been outspoken on his views on the Coronavirus situation and he certainly has a point in his latest rant on football clubs.

Liverpool have extremely wealthy owners yet are using the Government scheme to their own advantage when these funds could be used for working-class people with less funds available to them.