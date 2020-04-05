Hull City likely to decide against permanent Maddison transfer move

According to Hull Live, Hull City are set to decide against a formal and permanent move for on-loan Peterborough midfielder Marcus Maddison.

Maddison has lit Peterborough up with his goalscoring and assist-providing prowess since signing from Gateshead FC in late-August 2014. In 249 games for Posh, Maddison has returned quite phenomenal stats of 62 goals and 92 assists.

Every summer transfer window sees many observers wonder when anyone is going to step in and make the Peterborough star the next player to leave London Road for a big fee and to show his skills on a bigger stage.

In a way, that move came during the final throes of the January transfer window with Hull City snapping him in an attempt to shore up some of the gaps left by the twin departures on Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki. Since arriving at the KCOM, Maddison has featured in seven Sky Bet Championship games, scoring once for the Tigers in the mad 4-4 home draw against Swansea City.

However, that seems not to be enough and Hull Live’s Phillip Buckingham states that “Hull City are not expected to pursue Marcus Maddison on a permanent deal once his contract with Peterborough United expires this summer.”

The Tigers will be happy to utilise his skills and creativity for the rest of this season but the big sticking point is a simple one – wages. The thought is that the financial package needed to draw Maddison to East Yorkshire permanently would be “prohibitive” on top of already having to pay Peterborough a six-figure loan fee.