Peterborough United loanee Naismith hopeful of permanent move to Hibs

Speaking to Edinburgh News, Peterborough United’s loaned out defender Jason Naismith has said he is hopeful of making a permanent move to loan club Hibernian this summer but understands that the COVID-19 pandemic may scupper his hopes of a transfer.

In the summer transfer window prior to the start of the season, Jason Naismith agreed to make a loan move away from Peterborough United to link up with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian until the end of the season, returning to Scotland after a season in England.

The 25-year-old earned a place as Jack Ross’ first-choice right-back at Easter Road, managing one goal and four assists in 14 appearances before suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury which brought an end to his season.

Now, Naismith has spoken out about his desire to make a permanent move to Hibs. Speaking to Edinburgh News, the Posh loanee said that he had been set on making a permanent move to the club but understands that the COVID-19 and its financial implications could scupper his hopes of a transfer to the club. He said:

"Hibs are a massive club. When I signed it was the first time I felt like I was a proper footballer. No disrespect to Peterborough but I won a watch getting a loan deal from there to Hibs.

“I love playing for the club and was set on going there at the end of the season. But this pandemic might change things, in terms of finances and whether the club will be able to do anything.

“I always had it in my mind that I might need to go back to Peterborough. I never got ahead of myself or put all my eggs in one basket. The manager, Darren Ferguson, has texted me and we’ve patched things up so it wouldn’t be a problem. But I get on well with the gaffer at Hibs. I worked with Jack at St Mirren and he probably saved my career.