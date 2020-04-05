Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye undergoes knee surgery during football shutdown

As per a report from Stoke on Trent Live, Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye has undergone surgery on a knee injury that has been troubling him at times during the 2019/20 campaign.

Stoke City midfielder Badou Ndiaye linked up with Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor in the January transfer window, joining the side on loan until the end of the season. The Senegalese midfielder had played a part in 13 of the club’s 14 games prior to the suspension of the football season, netting one goal and laying on four assists in all competitions.

But now, with the break bringing football to a halt for an indefinite amount of time, Ndiaye has taken advantage of football’s suspension to undergo surgery on an injury that has been troubling him over the course of the season. The 29-year-old suffered a small meniscus tear in his left knee and he has now had an operation to resolve the problem.

Ndiaye’s procedure on his left knee is said to have been successful and he will now continue with his recovery to ensure he is ready for action when the football season resumes.

Ndiaye spent the first half of the season with the Potters before heading out on loan to Turkey, playing in 13 Championship games for Stoke. He departed shortly after the arrival of Michael O’Neill as the Northern Ireland boss looked to reshape his squad in the January transfer window.

Having spent time out on loan in the last two seasons, it awaits to be seen how Ndiaye’s situation with Stoke City pans out this summer, with two years still remaining on his deal with the club.