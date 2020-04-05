Five Preston North End players who are out of contract in June

Preston North End have some key first-team players whose contracts are expiring this summer. Here are five-

Declan Rudd- Their number one ‘keeper is entering the final couple of months of his deal. The 29 year old has impressed under Alex Neil this season and they will be keen on securing his services for a few more years to come.

Paul Gallagher- He is in his seventh season at Deepdale and is still going strong at the age of 35. The Scotsman, who are played for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City in the past, could be handed another one-year extension this summer.









Tom Clarke- He is another long-serving Lilywhites player who they have a decision to make about. The centre-back joined in 2013 from Huddersfield Town and helped the Lancashire side gain promotion from League One in his second year at the club.

David Nugent- The veteran striker moved back to Deepdale after a twelve year exile last summer. He has injected more experience into their squad this season. The former Liverpool, Leicester City and Middlesbrough man will have to be patient over a new deal.

Michael Crowe- He could be set to move on from Preston this summer for more game time elsewhere. The 24 year old ‘keeper joined the club in June 2018 as back-up having previously been on the books at Ipswich Town. He has since played once for the Lilywhites in January last year in an FA Cup clash against Doncaster Rovers.