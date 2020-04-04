Nottingham Forest favoured in challenge with Greek side as both eye £2.6m Kouyate transfer

Football is on an indefinite pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic and no-one knows when it will be restarted again. Whilst social distancing has rightly stopped the terraces being filled, not all football-related matters have ground to a halt. From Greece, and Sportime there comes a story linking Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos to one-cap Malian international Boubakar ‘Kiki’ Kouyaté.

The rangy centre-back, who can also do a shift in defensive midfield, has been at Ligue 2 side Troyes since a free transfer from Portuguese giants Sporting and their Under-23 side in January 2019. The Bamako-born Malian has gotten 31 appearances under his belt for the French side since his move.

This season is what is no doubt making sides such as Olympiacos and Forest sit up and take notice. He has featured in 18 league games for Troyes and has returned figures of FIVE goals playing as a central defender. He has also netted one goal in the French Coupe de la Ligue.

Sportime mention that his rise to prominence has top-tier Ligue 1 sides taking notice but they say that he has also received interest from England and that this interest is from Nottingham Forest. They say that Marinakis, owner of both Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos “has made contact with Troyes” but that it is with Forest were “there is more substantial interest.”

Forest currently sit 5th in the Sky Bet Championship whilst football is on hiatus. They are 10 points behind West Bromwich Albion who occupy the last of the automatic promotion places on 70 points. The summer transfer window WAS due to open on July 1 but, with the situation being that football might not even have started by then, no one knows when a deal such as this one for Kouyate would be sanctioned.