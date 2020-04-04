West Brom loan watch – how have the Baggies’ loanees fared this season?

With the football season now suspended indefinitely, it provides a good opportunity for reflection on the season so far. Here, we take a look at how West Brom’s loaned out players have fared over the course of the 2019/20 campaign.

West Brom have been in a battle for the title with Leeds United over the course of the campaign. Slaven Bilic’s side currently sit in 2nd place at the time of the indefinite suspension of the football season, one point behind 1st placed Leeds United and six points clear of 3rd placed Fulham.

Bilic’s side have performed strongly enough to warrant an automatic promotion spot after 37 games, but how have their loaned out players performed over the course of the campaign? Here’s how they have fared so far this season:

Oliver Burke – Deportivo Alaves

Burke was sent out on loan in the summer transfer window, joining Spanish La Liga side Deportivo Alaves to ensure he picked up consistent game time. And, he has done so, making 22 appearances across all competitions, scoring one goal and laying on one assist in the process.

The Scottish international has played across the front three for the Spanish side, making 15 appearances off the bench for Asier Garitano’s side.

Sam Field – Charlton Athletic

Much of Sam Field’s time on loan with Charlton Athletic has been disrupted by injury. After making 10 appearances across all competitions for the Addicks, Field suffered a knee injury that kept him out for an extended period and when he neared a return, fresh complications emerged, seemingly bringing an end to his season.

However, speaking to London News Online, Charlton boss Lee Bowyer recently revealed that the midfielder’s recovery was progressing well and when the football season restarts, Field could return to action with the Addicks.

Alex Palmer – Plymouth Argyle

23-year-old ‘keeper Palmer has been Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe’s number one choice in between the sticks over the course of the campaign, with Plymouth youngster Michael Cooper playing second fiddle to the West Brom loanee.

Palmer’s form in between the sticks has helped the Pilgrims to 3rd place after 36 league games, playing in 40 games across all competitions, helping keep 14 clean sheets so far this campaign.

Callum Morton – Northampton Town

Morton is experiencing his first spell in the Football League with Northampton Town, previously spending time on loan with Braintree Town. The 20-year-old forward has made his way through the Baggies’ academy ranks after joining from Yeovil in 2017 and is putting in impressive performances.

Morton has netted five goals in nine appearances for Northampton, scoring braces in a 3-2 loss to Walsall and in a 3-0 win over Grimsby Town.