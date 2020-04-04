Five Fulham players who are out of contract in June

Fulham have numerous first-team players out of contract in June who face uncertain futures at the club. Here are five-

Denis Odoi- The Belgium international is currently in his fourth season with the London club and has been a useful player during his time with them. He played a key part in their promotion to the Premier League under Slavisa Jokanovic in 2018.

Neeskens Kebano- He moved to Craven Cottage in the same summer as Odoi but could move onto pastures new in a couple of months’ time. The 28 year old winger has played for the likes of PSG, Charleroi and Genk in the past.

Jordan Archer- Scott Parker’s side swooped to sign the former Millwall goalkeeper on a free transfer in the January transfer window for more back-up. He penned a short-term contract and is yet to play for the Championship promotion hopefuls.

Luca de la Torre- Fulham may allow the American midfielder to move on this summer. The 21 year old has struggled for regular first-team football and is likely to be weighing up his options. He could be better of getting more game time elsewhere at this stage of his career.

Magnus Norman- He could also be set to leave the Cottagers on a free transfer. The stopper has never made a senior appearance for Fulham but has gained experience during loan spells at Farnborough, Hayes and Yeading United, Southport and Rochdale.