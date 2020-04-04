Leeds United young keeper Huffer likely leaving after serious injury claim

Leeds United have several players currently coming towards the end of their current deals and one of these is young goalkeeper Will Huffer. Football Insider says that the youngster could have played his last game for the club citing concerns over a “serious wrist injury.”

21-year-old Huffer, who has come up through the youth system and the Elland Road club, is a former England Under-17 and 18 youth international but has found it hard to break into the Whites line-up. His solitary appearance for the Whites came against Bristol City at Elland Road during the 2018/19 season, the youngster keeping a clean sheet in the first game of a seven-game win streak for the Whites.

However, that is his sum total of experience for Leeds United’s first-team and it looks like it might also be his last involvement with the West Yorkshire club. Football Insider’s Wayne Veysey, citing a ‘Leeds source, say that they understand Leeds will call time on Huffer’s stay at the club and will not be offering him an extended deal.

This ‘Leeds source’ told Football Insider that Huffer “is out for the long-term with his wrist problem” and then compounded this by going on to add that “he is unlikely to be fully fit for months.” One area where the Whites have strengthened considerably is the goalkeeper situation at Elland Road. the first-choice keeper is former Real Madrid back-up Kiko Casilla and there is talk that the Whites will be signing French youngster Ilhan Meslier on a permanent deal.

They have also strengthened this part of their squad by bringing in rated young Italian keeper Elia Caprile. All of this, coupled with the presence of a long-term wrist injury, would make sense that the Whites will be looking for Huffer to move on from the club.