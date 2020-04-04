It is now time to look at five Cardiff City players who are out of contract in June as we make out way through the Championship-

Danny Ward- The striker faces an uncertain future with the Welsh side with his deal expiring this summer. He joined the Bluebirds in 2017 from Rotherham United and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Neil Warnock in his first season at the club.

Jazz Richards- The Wales international has been on the books at Cardiff since 2016 and is a useful player to have in their squad. At the age of 28, Neil Harris’ men could opt to extend his stay in a couple of months’ time.

Matthew Connolly- He is expected to leave the Cardiff City Stadium when his deal expires after eight years at the club. The former QPR, Reading and Watford defender is now 32 and has fallen out-of-favour with the Bluebirds over the past couple of years.

Omar Bogle- He is also likely to depart on a free transfer his contract expires. The ex-Grimsby Town and Wigan Athletic striker is currently on loan in Holland at ADO Den Haag having also been shipped out to Peterborough United, Birmingham City and Portsmouth during his spell with the Bluebirds.

Aaron Bolger- The young midfielder moved to Wales from Irish side Shamrock Rovers whilst Cardiff were in the top flight but his long-term future at the club hangs in the balance. He will have to be patient to see if the Championship side extend his stay for longer.