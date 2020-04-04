Leeds United to reignite interest in Liverpool starlet Brewster

According to a report from Football Insider, Leeds United will look to reignite their January interest in Liverpool starlet Rhian Brewster this summer if the Premier League side looks to send him out on loan again.

In the January transfer window, Swansea City won the battle for the loan signature of Liverpool’s young striker Rhian Brewster, bringing him in on loan until the end of the season to bolster their attacking options for the second half of the campaign. Plenty of clubs were credited with interest in Brewster both ahead of and during the window, with Leeds United among the sides said keen (as per a report from Football Insider).

And now, reports have emerged that the Whites could look to rekindle their interest in Liverpool youngster Brewster this summer. Leeds United are said to be interested in Brewster ahead of the summer and could pursue a loan move once again if Jurgen Klopp opts to send the England youth international out on a temporary basis again.

The report from Football Insider adds that Brewster could make the step up to the Premier League for next season after impressing in the Championship with Swansea. The 20-year-old has found the back of the net four times in 11 appearances across all competitions.

Regardless of whether or not Leeds are in the top-flight or in the Championship next season, Marcelo Bielsa is likely to be in the market for a new striker. Patrick Bamford has been his favoured option upfront, while Tyler Roberts has played more of a supportive role. Jean-Kevin Augustin has struggled with injury and fitness since his arrival in the summer, only managing three substitute appearances.

It will be interesting to see if Leeds’ rumoured pursuit of Brewster reignites again in the summer transfer window, or if the club opt for a different option to bolster Bielsa’s attacking ranks.