Five Blackpool players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

The Tangerines sit just below halfway in the Sky Bet League One table; they are on 45 points and in 13th place. Inconsistency has been their bete noir this season and it looks likely that it is another season in League One for the north-west coast outfit. It is definitely a season of uncertainty with football panning out as it is. All aspects of football are up in the air, including the situation with contracts. Here are five Blackpool players whose contracts are up come the end of June.

Jay Spearing (defensive midfield): Spearing started his career at Liverpool and his football journey has taken in Bolton, Leicester and Blackburn before arriving at Bloomfield Road. The Tangerines picked him up via free agency after he was let go by Bolton in the summer of 2017. He arrived at the club a heap of experience in the Premier League (30 games) and Championship (147 games) and has featured in 120 games for Blackpool since his arrival. He has scored eight goals and provided eight assists across this time with two of those goals and one of those assists coming in the 30 appearances he’s made as club captain this season.

Liam Feeney (right winger): 33-year-old Feeney signed on the line at Bloomfield Road in late-August 2018, picked up after being released by Blackburn. Coming into the Football League after spells with Salisbury and Hayes and Yeading, Scannell has played for the likes of Southend, Millwall and Bournemouth amongst others. His two seasons at the Tangerines has seen him rack up 84 appearances in all competitions, scoring one goal and providing 20 assists. That goal, against neighbours Fleetwood Town, and 11 of those 20 assists have come this season from an ever-present 35 appearances.

Sean Scannell (right winger): Former Crystal Palace and Huddersfield Town winger Scannell joined Blackpool on a free transfer from Bradford City just before the closing of the summer transfer window last year, signing terms on an initial one-year deal with the option of a further year. The 29-year-old has made eight appearances for the Tangerines, scoring once this season in the 2-1 home victory against Lincoln City.

Chris Maxwell (goalkeeper): Goalkeeper Maxwell started his football career at Wrexham before moving on to play for the likes of Fleetwood Town, Cambridge United and Charlton Athletic. He arrived at Bloomfield Road in late-January this year, signing a short-term deal until the end of this season. He’s made nine appearances for Blackpool since his arrival at the club, conceding 12 goals and keeping two clean sheets.

Armand Gnanduillet (centre-forward): Former Ivory Coast Under-23 first signed for Blackpool from Leyton Orient in mid-August 2016 before leaving the club to join South African outfit Baroka FC at the opening of the summer 2018 transfer window in a move that lasted 18 days before he resigned back with the Tangerines. That deal is coming to a close and in his time at the club the French-born striker has notched up 145 appearances across all competitions, scoring 43 goals and laying on 11 assists. 15 of those goals and one of those assists have come this season in his 30 League One appearances for the club.