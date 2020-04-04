Ex-Blackburn Rovers, Norwich City and Swansea City defender Martin Olsson very nearly joined West Brom in January

Experienced defender Martin Olsson was “very close” to signing for West Brom in January, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The left-back spent two weeks training with Slaven Bilic’s side, but the Baggies ended up pursuing a deal to sign Lee Peltier from fellow Championship side Cardiff City instead.

Olsson, who is a Sweden international with 48 caps to his name, was a free agent after leaving Swansea City at the end of last season. He has now returned to the game in his native country with Helsingborgs IF in the Allsvenskan.

He began his playing career with Hogaborgs BK before moving over to England as a youngster in 2006. The now 31 year old went on to become a key player for the Lancashire side, making 142 appearances and chipping in with five goals.

Norwich City signed him in July 2013 and handed him a route back into the Premier League after Rovers were relegated. Olsson could not prevent the Canaries from slipping back down into the second tier but did play a key part in their promotion back to the top flight in 2015.

Olsson then moved onto Swansea in January 2017 for a fee of around £4 million and spent two-and-a-half seasons with the Welsh side. He was relegated for the third time in his career in 2018.

West Brom saw him as someone who would have added more experience into their defensive options. Nevertheless, Peltier seems an adequate alternative and it is unlikely they will be losing any sleep over not signing Olsson.