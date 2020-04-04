Crystal Palace confident of striking deal for West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson

Crystal Palace are confident of signing West Brom defender Nathan Ferguson this summer, as per a report by the Express and Star.

The Eagles have reignited their interest in the youngster after seeing a move to acquire him fall through in the January transfer window.

Ferguson, who is 19 years old, is out of contract at the Hawthorns at the end of the season meaning the Baggies are very vulnerable to losing him.

The Birmingham-born defender can play as either a centre-back and a full-back and it is this versatility that makes him an admirable proposition for top flight clubs. He has broken into West Brom’s first team this season and has established himself as a key player for them.

Ferguson joined the Baggies at the age of eight and rose up through the youth ranks with the Midlands side. He signed his first professional contract in December 2017.

He has been called up to England at U18, U19 and most recently U20 and is being tipped for big things in the future.

Slaven Bilic handed Ferguson his first team debut on the opening day of this season against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground and he has since made 21 appearances for the Albion, scoring his first goal against QPR at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in September.

Losing him for a minimal fee to Crystal Palace, a potential Premier League rival next term if West Brom get promoted, would be a huge blow for West Brom.