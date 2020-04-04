Work on Brentford’s new community stadium scaled back due to Covid-19 crisis

Construction work on Brentford’s new community stadium at Lionel Road has been scaled back due to the ongoing Coronavirus crisis according to an open letter issued by the club’s board via The Bees’ official website yesterday.

Around 400 workers can be on-site at any one time but work has been hugely reduced by the stadium’s Buckingham Group contractors with the country currently operating under strict social distancing measures due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

It is understood at the project is edging towards the ‘Practical Completion’ stage but the reduced work on-site will see the completion of this stage slip beyond this month’s estimated end date. Brentford were due to move into their new 17,500-capacity stadium in July but this date could now be moved back.

Brentford will remain at their current 116-year-old Griffin Park home until the Lionel Road project is complete and the club have obtained a safety certificate for their new stadium. The Bees are expected to stage their final five home fixtures of this season at Griffin Park should the current English Football League season resume once it is safe to do so.

It is understood that almost 7,000 fans have purchased season tickets for the first-ever campaign at the club’s new community stadium at Lionel Road. These are fans who are existing season ticket holders at Griffin Park. The club plan to offer their remaining season ticket allocation at their new stadium to their members and those fans currently on the club’s season ticket waiting list.