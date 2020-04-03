West Brom midfielder Filip Krovinovic admits he ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Filip Krovinovic has admitted that he ‘dreams’ of playing in the Premier League but says he has no idea where he will be playing next season in an interview with Portuguese newspaper O Jogo.

The midfielder is currently on loan at the Hawthorns from Benfica but an option to buy hasn’t been included in the deal and although he has impressed since the turn of the year for Slaven Bilic’s side there are no guarantees he will remain there next season.

Krovinovic has stated that he would ‘love’ to remain with the Baggies if they seize Premier League football.

“I don’t know anything about it, I just know what the media is writing about, here in Birmingham or Croatia,” Krovinovic said.

“I don’t know what will happen but it’s clear that every player in the world has a dream of playing in the Premier League.”

The Croatian has also found himself out of the national side and revealed he is focused on a comeback on the international stage.

“Right now, I see it as the most important thing to be able to play for Croatia. My priority at this stage is to stay healthy, something that didn’t happen at Benfica, where I had a knee operation.”

“The national team is an objective that I would also like to fulfil. I hope this can happen now. At first I was unlucky, at a time when I was about to go. Now, if I continue as I have been, I think it will happen.”

The 24-year-old also said that he is “enjoying the moment and liking it very much” at West Brom and claims that he expects the Baggies to be playing in the Premier League next season.