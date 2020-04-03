Noel Whelan tips Leeds United defender to be offered rolling contract

Noel Whelan has tipped Leeds United defender Matty Downing to be offered a rolling contract by the club despite his injury hell as reported by Football Insider.

The 20-year-old has endured a frustrating start to his football career after suffering a broken leg and being sidelined for five months after previously finding himself on the sidelines for two years.

The Whites offered a deal to Downing in 2019 but that is set to expire this summer and with him still looking to prove himself fitness-wise, Whelan thinks that Leeds could offer him a month-by-month contract.

“This is probably the downside to the game, is getting that one long-term injury that keeps you out for a long spell,” Whelan said.

“It stops you developing, it stops you progressing, it stops you from showcasing your talent and it stops you from having any kind of leverage to a new contract, unfortunately, even at a young age.”

“I think what they’ve got to take into consideration is that he’s not had much football playing time, do they risk a play giving him a new contract to give him that opportunity? Possibly.”

“There won’t be an increase in wages or anything like that, it might just be a month-to-month, see how he goes as a fully fit player, or it might be to get him out on loan and see how he does.”

“Or it might just be a clean break for both parties, let someone else progress his talent, see if they can get a player out of him.”

Downing will undoubtedly wish to try and break into the Leeds side and prove himself with being a boyhood fan but may find himself at a new club should he fail to do so.