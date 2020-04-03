Five Bristol City players who are out of contract in June

Bristol City have a few big decisions to make on players who are out of contract in June. Here are five-

Niclas Eliasson- The Robins will be keen on extending his stay at Ashton Gate after an impressive season this term. The former Sweden Under-21 international has enjoyed regular football under Lee Johnson over the past two campaigns and will have clubs monitoring his situation closely.

Ashley Williams– He is a useful player for the Robins to have in their squad as he brings in experience. However, at the age of 35, they may have reservations over offering him a new contract this summer.

Korey Smith- The central midfielder joined Bristol City in 2014 from Oldham Athletic and has since gone onto play just under 200 games for the club in his six seasons. They won promotion to the Championship in his first season at the club and have stayed there since. Will Johnson’s side keep him or let him leave in a couple of months’ time?

Niki Maenpaa- The Finland international penned a one-year extension last year and adds back-up and competition to current number one goalkeeper Daniel Bentley. He is now 35 years old but is a decent option for the Robins to have in their squad if needed.

Bailey Wright– He is expected to move away on a permanent basis when his deal expires. The Australian centre-back has fallen out-of-favour with Bristol City and was loaned out to League One side Sunderland in the January transfer window.