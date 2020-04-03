QPR veteran Angel Rangel keen on contract extension – current deal ends this summer

Speaking to West London Sport, Queens Park Rangers defender Angel Rangel has stated his intent to remain at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium beyond the end of this season, with his current contract set to expire this summer.

Angel Rangel is 37 and has enjoyed a lengthy career playing in Spain and the United Kingdom. And, despite hitting the twilight years of his career, the Spaniard is showing no signs of wanting to slow down.

Rangel’s current contract with Queens Park Rangers – who he joined in the summer of 2018 after an 11-year stint with Swansea City – runs out at the end of this season, with the club holding the option to extend his deal by a further 12 months if they wish to. Now, Rangel has moved to express his stance on his future, saying he would love to stay with the R’s beyond the end of this season.

The veteran defender spoke to West London Sport about his desire to keep playing for the club, saying:

“I definitely would like to stay for another season at QPR, I’ve made that very clear recently. However, we haven’t had any sort of discussions about it. I feel this COVID-19 situation has come at the worst possible time for me in a football sense.

“I’ve had a few little injuries during the season and now that I’ve finally kept myself fit I got a decent run of games in the team and at the same time the team has had a great run of form. I felt I had a chance to extend for another season but now everything is on standby and the priority is everyone’s health.

“By the way, it’s never easy to get a new contract at 37, but hopefully I’ve shown enough this season to earn that.”

The right-back is vastly experienced in the English game, playing 367 times in his 11-year spell with Swansea, during which he helped them progress from League One to the Premier League. Since signing for QPR in 2018, Rangel has played 38 times for the club, featuring 18 times in the Championship so far this season.

It will be interesting to see if QPR opt to trigger the option to extend Rangel’s deal by another year, or if he goes into free agency and searches for a new club.