Five Blackburn Rovers players who are out of contract in June

Blackburn Rovers have a few first-team players out of contract this summer. Here are five whose deals run out in June-

Amari’i Bell– Tony Mowbray’s side hold an option to extend his stay at Ewood Park by a further year should they choose to exercise it. The left-back joined the club in January 2018 from Fleetwood Town and helped in their promotion from League One in his opening few months.

Stewart Downing– The former Liverpool, West Ham United and Middlesbrough man has become a hit at Blackburn. He is now 35 years old but adds some quality and experience into their ranks. Will they offer him a new contract this summer?

Danny Graham- He has been with Rovers since 2016 and has been a popular player with the Lancashire side. The 34 year old also has a decent goal scoring record and is a useful option for Mowbray. Therefore, they could consider offering him a fresh deal.

Jason Leutweiler- The Canada international signed for Blackburn in 2017 having previously played for Middlesbrough and Shrewsbury Town. He has been used as a back-up goalkeeper and his future at the club is up in the air.

Dominic Samuel– His time at Rovers may be coming to the end of the road as he may seek out more regular football. The striker joined in 2017 from Reading and has found game time to be limited under Mowbray. Nevertheless, he does add depth into their squad.