Five Hull City players who are out of contract in June

As we continue our look through players who are out of contract in the Championship, it is now time to look at five of Hull City’s-

Kevin Stewart- The Tigers have a big decision to make over the future of the former Liverpool midfielder at the KCOM Stadium. He has proven that when fit he is a decent player at Championship level but he has struggled with injuries during his time in East Yorkshire.

Eric Lichaj– He penned a two-year deal when he joined the club from fellow second tier side Nottingham Forest in 2018. The USA international is currently the club captain of Hull but his current deal is coming to an end.

Jackson Irvine- His Tigers’ career hangs in the balance at the moment after three seasons at the club. The former Ross County and Burton Albion midfielder has played over 100 games for Hull and has chipped in with ten goals.

Dan Batty- Grant McCann’s side will be eager to keep hold of the central midfielder. He is highly-rated by the Tigers and losing him on a free transfer would be a blow this summer. However, could Batty be tempted by more first-team football elsewhere?

Norbert Balogh- The big striker joined earlier this season on a free transfer having played for Palermo in the past. He has only featured twice for the senior side due to injury woes but it is yet to be known whether he will be handed a lifeline this summer.