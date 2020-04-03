Hull City injury news – McCann provides encouraging update on five Tigers players

Speaking to the club’s official website, Hull City manager Grant McCann has provided a positive update regarding the injuries to Tigers quintet Mallik Wilks, Tom Eaves, James Scott, Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane.

Prior to the suspension of the football season, it seemed that Hull City quintet Mallik Wilks (hamstring), Tom Eaves, James Scott, Eric Lichaj and Herbie Kane (all ankle) were all set for stints out of action. But, with the season being put off until at least the end of April, the players have been given time to recover.

Tigers boss Grant McCann has now moved to provide an update on the club’s current injury situation. Eaves, Scott, Lichaj and Kane were all expected to be out of action for extended periods but the quartet are all now in with a chance of returning to action before the end of the season, providing that the season resumes.

“Everybody is coming on well,” McCann said to the club’s official media.

“Mallik is fit after his little injury with his hamstring and is training individually at home. Tom Eaves could be running in two weeks’ time so hopefully, when the season starts again, we can have ‘Eavesy’ back which would be a big, big plus for us.

“James Scott is coming on really well. He’s out of the (protective) boot now and he’ll be running on the Alter-G in possibly three weeks’ time, so again if the season starts again hopefully in another month or two, whatever it may be, we could have James back.

“Eric Lichaj is 80% running pain-free so he’s in a good place. If the season starts back, hopefully soon, Eric will be okay. Herbie Kane is back and fine, and if we trained tomorrow he’d be good.”

Should the season resume, Hul, will need as many players fit and as ready as possible as they find themselves in a battle to maintain their Championship status. The Tigers sit in 21st place after 37 games, two points clear of the relegation zone with nine matches remaining.