Five Derby County players who are out of contract in June

Derby County face some decisions to make over first-team players who are out of contract in June. Here are five-

Chris Martin- The experienced striker has been on the books at Pride Park since 2013, playing over 200 games and chipping in with 74 goals along the way. He has also been loaned out to Fulham, Reading and Hull City respectively over recent seasons.

Ikechi Anya- He has fallen out-of-favour with the Rams and is likely to move on this summer. The Scotland international is now 32 and will have to weigh up his options. He has previously played in the Premier League for Watford.

Tom Huddlestone- His deal with Phillip Cocu’s side was extended by a year last summer but his future is up in the air now. The ex-Tottenham Hotspur and Hull midfielder adds more experience into Derby’s ranks, however, will they offer him a contract at 33?

Craig Forsyth- He, like Martin, joined the Rams seven years ago and has played over 150 games for them. However, having been affected by injuries over the past couple of seasons, the Scotsman is likely to move onto pastures new in a couple of months’ time.

Alex Babos- The young midfielder has been a key player for Derby’s Under-23’s over the past few years but has struggled to break into first-team plans. He has spent time out on loan in Spain at Real Union and in non-league at FC United so far in his career and could be set to move permanently this summer.