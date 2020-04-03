Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla confident of promotion upon resumption of season

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla is confident that his side can win promotion upon the resumption of the season as reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The goalkeeper is currently serving an eight-game suspension following his charge of having been found guilty of racial abuse towards Jonathan Leko.

He has served two games of his ban so far and was due to return before the end of the season but this has now been suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Football is currently suspended until April 30th although this is likely to be extended with the current social distancing measures still in place.

UEFA have said they are confident that football can restart in the months to come – with conditions that will be dictated by public authorities and are eager for the season to not be classed as null and void.

The Spanish goalkeeper has said that he is confident that Leeds will win promotion once the season is considered safe to be restarted.

“The truth is that before all this happened, we had nine games left of the season and were leaders in the league,” said Casilla, speaking to Spanish media outlet Onda Regional de Murcia

“We’d managed five straight wins, so we were giving ourselves a good chance of promotion. Now we have to wait to see if we are finishing the season, but if we are, we have to return and treat the nine remaining games like a mini-season.”

“We don’t know if that will be 100 per cent possible but if we can then we have to try to secure promotion because that was the objective. This team has everything to achieve it.”

Leeds are currently top of the Championship and seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and in with a real chance of promotion back to the Premier League.