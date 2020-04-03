Peterborough United ‘keeper O’Malley planning to quit football this summer

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley has said that he is planning to quit football at the end of this season, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Peterborough United goalkeeper Conor O’Malley has not featured for the Posh so far this season, with Christy Pym locking down the spot as Darren Ferguson’s number one over the course of the campaign. The Irishman has made the bench on 21 occasions without featuring and with his contract up this summer, he has now moved to reveal his plans for his future.

O’Malley revealed in an interview with the Irish Independent that he intends on quitting football once his contract at London Road comes to an end. The 25-year-old – who is planning on moving into finance once he quits – says he felt relief when he heard he was no longer wanted at the club. He said:

“I’ve made the decision across the last year as I wasn’t enjoying it. I wasn’t really enjoying it since I went to England. When the manager changed his mind, and he didn’t want me, that was actually a relief to me and that shows I shouldn’t be playing.

“And now the coronavirus has changed everything. I’ve been reading lots of articles on the impact on investment and life insurance and pensions. Every aspect of (being an) actuary has been affected in some way.

"The League of Ireland isn't really a long term career. I would prefer to come back and take six months off. I might feel like I want to go back and play football then. Within a couple of months, I might be bored but whether I go back at a high level, it just depends on how I am feeling. "I can have a good career doing something else. That's what made it so easy to make the decision. If I didn't have something to come back to, then maybe it would be different." O'Malley started out his career in the Republic of Ireland, playing for Mervue United, Shamrock Rovers and St. Patricks before making the move to England with Posh. Since signing for the club in 2017, O'Malley has played in 34 games across all competitions for the club, keeping eight clean sheets in the process. Since the arrival of Ferguson at London Road, O'Malley has fallen down the pecking order. Towards the tail end of last season competed with Aaron Chapman for the number one shirt before the arrival of Christy Pym in the summer, who has gone on to keep an impressive 19 clean sheets in 42 appearances.