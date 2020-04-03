Five Birmingham City players who are out of contract in June

Birmingham City have a number of first-team players out of contract in June. Here is a look at five key ones-

Maikel Kieftenbeld- The Dutch midfielder’s deal at St. Andrew’s is coming to an end unless they decide to extend his stay soon. He joined the Midlands club in 2015 from FC Groningen and has since made over 150 appearances in his five seasons.

Jacques Maghoma- The experienced winger is also currently in his fifth season with the Blues. He has played for the likes of Burton Albion and Sheffield Wednesday in the past. At the age of 32, will Birmingham let him go this summer?

Jonathan Grounds- He has racked up over 150 appearances for the Blues but could be set to leave in two months’ time. The left-back was shipped out on loan to Bolton Wanderers last season and has fallen down the pecking order.

Lee Camp- The former Nottingham Forest, Rotherham United and Sunderland stopper has been Birmingham’s first choice goalkeeper over the past two seasons but is also nearing the end of his current contract. Pep Clotet’s side have a big decision to make over his future.

Cheick Keita- He is likely to leave on a free transfer this summer having been loaned out to Bologna and Eupen respectively over the past couple of campaigns. The left-back joined Birmingham in 2017 from Virtus Entella but his first-team opportunities have been limited with the Championship side.