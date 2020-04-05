Five Peterborough United players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

Peterborough sit in the last of the League One play-off places on 59 points courtesy of a much better goal difference than Sunderland who, like Posh, are one of the sides on 59 points – Wycombe being the other. There’s currently a lot of concern around the contract situation of players whose deals run out at the end of June. Here are five Peterborough players whose current deals run out at the end of June.

Rhys Bennett (centre-back): 28-year-old Bennett signed for Posh from League Two side Mansfield Town at the opening of the July 2018 transfer window on a free transfer. Since joining the London Road side, Bennett has featured in 63 games, scoring four goals and adding two assists. 13 of those appearances have come this season in a campaign where he’s been used more frequently since Christmas 2019 than he had been before.

Conor O’Malley (goalkeeper): 25-year-old O’Malley signed for Peterborough from Irish side St Patricks Athletic in early August 2017. Since making his way to Posh and English football, the Irish stopper has featured 34 times, conceding 49 goals and keeping eight clean sheets. The Westport-born keeper hasn’t featured for Peterborough this season.

Joe Ward (right-winger): Ward joined Peterborough in January 2018 from non-league Woking FC after scoring against the London Road outfit in an FA Cup tie. Since arriving at the club, Ward has gone on to make 106 appearances for Posh, scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists. Of that total, three goals and five assists have come from 28 League One appearances this term.

Aaron Chapman (goalkeeper): 6ft 8in stopper Chapman signed for Peterborough from Accrington Stanley at the opening of the July 2018 transfer window. Since arriving at the club, Chapman has gone on to make 39 appearances, conceding 51 goals and keeping seven clean sheets. He spent a month of this season (Dec 14-Jan-16) out on loan at Tranmere Rovers, appearing seven times over this spell (13 conceded/two clean sheets). This season for Peterborough has seen him make six appearances, appearances where he has conceded 10 times and kept two clean sheets.

Harrison Burrows (left-midfield): Youngster Burrows came through the ranks at Peterborough and signed his first professional deal with the club in January 2019. His total of appearances for the club stands at 10, with four of those appearances (152 minutes) coming this season in Posh’s League One campaign. His other six games have come via cup competitions this season.