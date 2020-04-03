Could Rangers rekindle their interest in Leeds United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek this summer?

Leeds United goalkeeper Kamil Miazek’s future at the club remains up in the air with his current contract expiring at the end of June.

The Polish stopper has never made a senior appearance for Marcelo Bielsa’s side and may be weighing up his options going into this summer.

He was linked with a move to Rangers at the end of the January transfer window, as reported by Goal, and Steven Gerrard’s side moving for him on a free transfer over the coming months is not beyond the realms of possibility.

Miazek, who is now 23 years old, is no longer a young goalkeeper and will have to think about the best move for his career. His pathway to becoming Leeds’ number one blocked by Kiko Casilla and Illan Meslier.

A switch to Rangers could see his chances of first-team football increase with their current options more favourable to Miazek. Allan McGregor is now 38 and their usual back-up Wes Foderingham may be moving on this summer, leaving a spot for Steven Gerrard to sign a new ‘keeper.

Miazek joined Leeds on trial in 2017 before making a permanent switch shortly after having previously played as a youngster at GKS Belchatow, Feyenoord and Chojniczanka Chojnice. He has been a key player for their Under-23’s side over the past couple of seasons.

Leeds are expected exercise their option to make Meslier’s loan move from Lorient permanent which could pave the way for Miazek to leave the club when his deal expires. Could Rangers swoop in for him?