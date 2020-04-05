Four Fleetwood Town players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

Joey Barton’s Cod Army are one of three teams on 60 points, Portsmouth and Oxford being the other two, and the trio sit just two points shy of the last automatic promotion place held by Rotherham. With the COVID-19 shutdown of football, contract issues have become a talking point for some. Here are four players at Fleetwood who are out of contract at the end of June.

Dean Marney (central midfield): 36-year-old Marney joined the north-west coast side at the end of July 2018, joining Joey Barton’s side from Premier League side Burnley on a free transfer. He brought a wealth of experience courtesy of 255 Championship games and 96 Premier League appearances. Since joining the League One side, Marney has made 19 appearances, scoring once and providing one assist. He hasn’t featured for the Trawlermen this season, perhaps indicating his time at the club is coming to an end.

Glenn Whelan (defensive midfield): Whelan, alongside Marney, is one of the old heads at Highbury and the Irishman signed on a free transfer in mid-January from Scottish side Heart of Midlothian where he’d been for just four months after leaving Aston Villa. Since his arrival, Whelan has featured in 11 games for Barton’s side. With the current campaign in lockdown, there is no news as to whether Fleetwood are considering extending his short-term deal beyond the end of this current campaign.

Matt Gilks (goalkeeper): 37-year-old Gilks signed on at Fleetwood for this season after featuring for the Trawlermen in pre-season – joining on a free transfer from Lincoln City. The much-travelled stopper has turned out five times for the club this season, conceding seven goals and keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 home win against Accrington Stanley.

Dan Mooney (winger): Winger Mooney signed a year’s extension to his previous deal with Fleetwood back in May 2019. He’d spent the bulk of last season out on loan at Chester but was recalled and featured in the season closing game against Wycombe. He’s featured just once in the league this campaign, an eight-minute substitute appearance in the 2-1 victory over Rochdale in late September last year.