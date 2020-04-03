The 72
The 72
Gaetano Berardi (28) of Leeds United during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales on 21 August 2018.
Championship

Five Leeds United players who are out of contract in June

By on 0 Comments
Gaetano Berardi (28) of Leeds United during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea City and Leeds United at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales on 21 August 2018.

It is now time to look at five Leeds United players who are out of contract in June as we work our way through the Championship-

Gaetano Berardi- The Whites have a decision to make over whether to offer the experienced defender a new deal this summer. He joined the Yorkshire club in 2014 from Sampdoria and has since gone onto make 150 appearances in his six seasons to date.

Leeds defender Gaetano Berardi.

Will Huffer- The young ‘keeper extended his deal last summer by a year which is coming to an end in a couple of months. He has played once for Leeds’ first-team in a Championship fixture against Bristol City in November 2018 and spent time on loan in the National League at Barnet in the last campaign.

Will Huffer.

Kamil Miazek- The Polish stopper’s future at Elland Road is also up in the air. He joined the club in 2017 from Polish second division side Chojniczanka Chojnice but has never made a senior appearance for the Whites. At the age of 23, he could look to move on a free transfer this summer to kick-start his career.

Kamil Miazek. 

Joe Stanley- The youngster has featured for Leeds’ Under-23’s this season but is still waiting on a fresh deal. He penned a one-year extension last summer and may do the same again this time around.

Niall Huggins- Like Stanley, he signed a professional contract last year until the end of the current 2019/10 season. The York-born striker has risen up through the youth ranks at Thorp Arch.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts