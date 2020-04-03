Five Sheffield Wednesday players who are out of contract in June

It is now Sheffield Wednesday’s turn as we continue our look at Championship players who are out of contract in June. Here are five for the Owls-

Fernando Forestieri- His deal expires at the end of this season and his five-year spell at Hillsborough is drawing to a close unless Wednesday agree terms with him over a new one. He joined the Yorkshire side in August 2015 from Watford for around £3 million and has since been a key player.

Steven Fletcher- His long-term future with Garry Monk’s side is also up in the air. The experienced striker has scored 13 goals in the Championship this season and is in his fourth season with the Owls having previously played for the likes of Wolves, Burnley and Sunderland.

Kieran Lee- The 31-year-old midfielder has been on Wednesday’s books since 2012 and has racked up over 200 appearances for the second tier outfit. Injuries have affected him over the past couple of campaigns and he may move onto pastures new this summer.

Morgan Fox- Monk’s men are hopeful of tying him down on a new contract after he has made the left-back spot his own this season. Fox, who joined the club from Charlton Athletic, is believed to be the subject of interest from elsewhere at the moment.

Sam Winnall- The former Barnsley forward may have to start weighing up his options for the summer with his time at Wednesday nearing its conclusion. He has struggled for regular game time over the past couple of years and was loaned out to Derby County last season.