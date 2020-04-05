Five Portsmouth players who are out of contract in June

In these unprecedented times, no one knows what is happening with football. It’s on an enforced hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and there’s no real sign of when this will be lifted. There’ll be a logistical backlog of games to get through. Aside from that, there is also the need to consider player contract situations – the projected end date for the season being past the traditional 30 June cut-off point for contracts.

Portsmouth are one of three teams on 60 points breathing down the neck of Rotherham who occupy 2nd place in the League One table – that last of the automatic promotion places. A win when football resumes would, with other results going their way, see Pompey hit 2nd. With contracts beyond June 30 being seen as a real issue for all clubs, here are five Portsmouth players whose contracts are due up at the end of June.

Brett Pitman (centre-forward): 32-year-old former Bournemouth and Ipswich striker Pitman signed for south coast club Portsmouth in mid-July 2017, joining them from Ipswich. Since joining Pompey, the Saint Helier-born forward has featured in 99 games for them, scoring an impressive 42 goals and providing eight assists. He’s featured just 11 times this season, scoring twice and adding one assist. Featuring for only 15% of Portsmouth’s total minutes this season, Pitman’s last run-out was on December 29 in the 3-1 loss away at MK Dons.

Christian Burgess (centre-back): Reliable defender Burgess signed on at Fratton Park from fellow League One promotion chasers Peterborough United at the opening of the summer 2015 transfer window. Burgess has gone on to play in 208 games for Pompey, scoring 12 goals and adding eight assists to his account. He’s featured in 32 of Portsmouth’s games this season, missing the rest due to the 10 yellow cards he’s collected this season. From those 32 appearances, he has scored three goals and Portsmouth were locked in talks over a new deal with him before the COVID-19 pandemic closed down football.

Lee Brown (left-back): 29-year-old defender Brown signed for Portsmouth at the opening of the July 2018 transfer window, joining them from Bristol Rovers on a free transfer. Since joining them, Brown has gone on to make 70 appearances in his time at the club, scoring one goal and adding six assists to his Fratton Park account. That solitary goal came this season against Peterborough in a 2-1 win, one of just 16 League One outings this campaign. There have been no talks on a new deal, Brown admitting in the local press that he wants to stay at the club but is prepared for the free-agent market.

Oliver Hawkins (centre-forward): 27-year-old Hawkins joined Portsmouth from National League side Dagenham and Redbridge on deadline day 2017. Since arriving at Fratton Park, Hawkins has gone on to make 95 appearances for Kenny Jackett’s side, scoring 18 goals and adding nine assists. This campaign, the London-born striker, who has also turned out as a centre-back, has featured just seven times for Pompey and hasn’t troubled the scorers.

Brandon Haunstrup (left-back): Waterlooville-born Haunstrup came through the academy ranks at Fratton Park and last signed a contract extension one June 20, 2018. Since breaking into the first-team picture, he has gone on to make 57 appearances for Pompey, scoring once and adding five assists. three of those assists have come this season across the 10 times he has turned out for Kenny Jackett’s side this term.